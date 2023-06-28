Blackhawks select Connor Bedard as No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft Wednesday night.

Bedard, 17, has been described as a generational talent and someone who can change a franchise. He is also the most hyped prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Bedard recorded 143 points in 57 regular-season games with the Regina Pats of the WHL in 2022-2023. He also won the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and led all tournament players in goals, assists and points.

Bedard was originally selected first overall in the 2020 WHL Draft at 15, and became the first player in WHL history, and seventh in CHL history, to receive exceptional player status.

This was the second time in franchise history that the Blackhawks had the first overall pick; the first and only other time was in the 2007 NHL Draft when the club selected Patrick Kane first overall.

"The last time we had the No. 1 overall pick, we had Patrick Kane and he took us to three Stanley Cups, so hopefully history repeats itself," one fan said.

The Blackhawks will have 11 total picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, with two in the first round, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

The 2023 NHL Draft is being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, home to the Predators.