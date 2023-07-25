Brad Guzan vs Lionel Messi: Providence Catholic High School hosts watch party

It's Messi mania in the suburbs as the soccer star prepares to take on one of Homer Glen's very own.

Doors to Tuesday night’s watch party at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox opened at 6 p.m., and hundreds were expected to attend.

The event was free to community members and youth soccer players who were gearing up to see 2003 graduate Brad Guzan face off against Lionel Messi, who made his Major League Soccer debut on Friday.

Guzan, who hails from Homer Glen, is a professional goalkeeper and has played on two World Cup teams. He has more than 250 starts in the MLS with Atlanta United, who Inter Miami plays Tuesday night.

FOX 32 caught up with head soccer coach of Providence Catholic High School Michael Taylor, who was running a youth camp this afternoon and is hosting the watch party. He says it's an opportunity for young athletes to be inspired by some of the best.

"I think the process it puts together, to show a kid, a local kid from just a small Catholic high school, if he can do it, why can't I. And that's the thing I've said to kids, if you don't dream, how can you attain things, so this will keep them dreaming," Taylor said.

All are welcome, and there is still plenty of room.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on Apple TV.

Plus, two tickets to watch Messi play in Chicago this October will be raffled off.