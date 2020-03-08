Bradley beats Valparaiso 80-66

Bradley guard Darrell Brown, motivated by a perceived first-team all-conference snub, scored 21 points to lead the Braves to an 80-66 win over Valparaiso in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Braves have won eight of their last 10 and captured back-to-back MVC tournament crowns for the first time in school history.

Javon Freeman-Liberty paced Valparaiso with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Bradley is making its 10th trip to the NCAA Tournament.