Broadcaster apologizes for "40-acre" slavery joke directed at White Sox infielder

MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized during Friday’s AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full of" players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Kaat, a former All-Star pitcher and longtime commentator for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, made the remark in the first inning of Game 2 in response to a comment from broadcaster Buck Showalter about Moncada, who is Cuban.

"After the first time I saw him in the big leagues, I looked around the dugout, like, ‘Do we have one of those?’" said Showalter, who opposed Moncada while managing the Baltimore Orioles.

Kaat replied: "Get a 40-acre field full of them," a remark that reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War.

MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat (left) apologized during Friday’s AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full of" players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada (right). (Getty Images)

The 82-year-old Kaat apologized during the fifth inning.

"Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark," he said. "And I’m sorry for that."