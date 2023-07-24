Bucks Coach Adrian Griffin's 2-year-old grandson dies

article

Jayce Griffin, the 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin, passed away on Saturday, July 22 in Illinois.

The Champaign County coroner said the boy's father found him unresponsive on Saturday. Police said the child was suffering from a medical emergency.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 2-year-old died at the hospital in Urbana, Illinois on Saturday morning.

An autopsy revealed no signs of foul play, and the coroner said the death appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing/final autopsy results.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Champaign police and the coroner are investigating.

Coach Griffin issued this statement:

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time."

