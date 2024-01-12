Bulls fans boo when Jerry Krause honored during Ring of Honor ceremony, leaving wife upset

article

A halftime ceremony honoring Chicago Bulls greats was spoiled Friday night as United Center fans booed former general manager Jerry Krause, apparently moving his widow to tears.

Krause was one of 13 members of the inaugural class for the Bulls' "Ring of Honor," and was being recognized as the architect of their six championship teams.

Having died in 2017, Krause was represented by his widow, Thelma, who was visibly upset by a torrent of booing from fans in the United Center and remained seated rather than acknowledge the crowd.

Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson was one of many former Bulls luminaries who were greeted with raucous cheers. But former star players Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were absent from the festivities.

Rodman was scheduled to appear but had his travel plans canceled by inclement weather. Both he and Jordan submitted video messages acknowledging the honor.

