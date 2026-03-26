Bulls guard Jaden Ivey and forward Jalen Smith will miss the rest of the season because of injuries

Guard Jaden Ivey and forward Jalen Smith will miss the remainder of the Chicago Bulls' season because of injuries, the team announced on Thursday.

Ivey, acquired Feb. 3 from Detroit in a three-team trade, has been sidelined since Feb. 11 with a sore left knee. He averaged 8.5 points in 37 games this season, including four for Chicago.

Smith, averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in his second season in Chicago, aggravated his right calf in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.

The Bulls are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 29-43. They visit Oklahoma City on Friday.

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 5: Jaden Ivey #31 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on February 5, 2026 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, Expand

The backstory:

Ivey came to the Bulls in February before the trade deadline.

The Bulls sent Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons and received Ivey from Detroit and Mike Conley Jr. from the Timberwolves.

Minnesota sent the Pistons a protected 2026 first-round pick swap and got a $10.8 million trade exception.

This was one of a handful of trades the Bulls made at the deadline, sending Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Huerter for a grouping of players and draft picks.

Ivey fell out of the rotation in Detroit, but will have an offseason to recover as he tries to carve out a role in Chicago next season.