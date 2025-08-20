Busch hits a 3-run double off Misiorowski as the Cubs beat the Brewers 4-3

article

Michael Busch hit a three-run double off Jacob Misiorowski, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory over the NL Central leaders.

Matt Shaw added a solo homer as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Colin Rea (10-5) pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning.

The Cubs improved to 7-5 against the Brewers this year, clinching the season series. They trail Milwaukee by six games going into the series finale on Thursday.

Brice Turang had three hits for Milwaukee, and Christian Yelich scored two runs. Misiorowski (4-2) was charged with three runs in four innings.

Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz went 0 for 3 a day after he left the second game of a doubleheader with a bruised knee.

Turang’s RBI single trimmed Chicago’s lead to 3-2 in the sixth. But Shaw led off the eighth with a 390-foot homer to left-center off Jared Koenig.

Brad Keller pitched a perfect eighth for the Cubs, and Daniel Palencia worked a rocky ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Danny Jansen drove in Turang with a pinch-hit single, and the Brewers loaded the bases with two down. But William Contreras lined to second for the final out.

The Cubs played without Kyle Tucker for the second straight day. The All-Star outfielder is getting time off to help him break out of a slump , but he could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday.

Misiorowski retired his first six batters before running into trouble in the third. The All-Star right-hander walked his first three batters of the inning, including Matt Shaw on the 11th pitch of an at-bat that included seven foul balls.

Busch then drove a 3-1 fastball into the gap in left-center, clearing the bases and giving the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

Key moment

Palencia celebrated in front of the mound after Nico Hoerner snared Contreras’ game-ending liner.

Key stat

The Brewers have dropped three straight for the first time since May 7-10.

Up next

Right-hander Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.48 ERA) starts for Milwaukee on Thursday, and left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-5, 3.06) pitches for Chicago.