Quad strain will keep Caitlin Clark out vs. Chicago Sky, while Sky key post player is day-to-day

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain but will be re-evaluated this weekend after the team's game at the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

One of the Sky's key names from the 2024 WNBA Draft is also day-to-day, too.

What we know:

Clark spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since sustaining the injury during Indiana's loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to miss at least two weeks.

"I feel like I've made a lot of progress," Clark said, adding that she's been able to get a different point of view watching games from the bench.

"I'm not going to rush coming back," the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year said. "It's just not worth it. But after this weekend I'll be re-evaluated and we'll have a better idea."

Clark said she wasn't sure at what point in the game the injury occurred, but estimated that it was early. She added she was in pain after the game and got an MRI, which revealed "the result that I didn't want to see."

The Fever have gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury.

She played in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana’s first preseason game this year with what was said to be a leg injury.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.

Dig deeper:

The Sky center Kamilla Cardoso's status, who sat during practice on Thursday as she continues to deal with a shoulder injury, isn't completely clear for Saturday.

Cardoso sat with shoulder soreness, but it isn't seen as a major concern by the Sky staff. She sat out Thursday's practice for precautionary reasons and is considered day-to-day. The team expects her to play on Saturday.

"I don’t perceive her to be in any jeopardy for Saturday," Sky coach Tyler Marsh told reporters after practice Thursday. "Just trying to take precaution."

Cardoso had perhaps one of her best games in a Sky uniform on May 29, as she dropped 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished an assist and recorded a steal in Chicago's 97-92 win over the Dallas Wings.