Caleb Williams, other Chicago Bears starters won't play in Sunday preseason game vs. Miami

The Chicago Bears have a plan in place for their preseason game Sunday vs. Miami.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Friday a handful of offensive and defensive starters won't play in the preseason opener.

What we know:

The Bears will not play quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday vs. Miami. There will be some other starters on both sides of the ball that won't play, but Johnson didn't have the full list of names off the top of his head.

The starters will get the majority of the reps during Friday's joint practice against Miami. Backup Tyson Bagent will start on Sunday and will hopefully take the team through the entire first half.

"There's a lot of weight that goes into this practice," Johnson said.

Johnson said he would expect the starters and Williams to play at some point during the preseason; however, that won't be on Sunday.

Dig deeper:

Johnson did say Braxton Jones and Ozzy Trapilo would play at left tackle Sunday. The two will rotate, and both have separated themselves in the left tackle race.

Theo Benedet will also get reps at left tackle. Kiran Amegadije was in the mix to start at left tackle, but has missed all week of practice with an injury. Johnson said he's missed key reps as practice has continued without him.