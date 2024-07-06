Angel Reese ties another WNBA record as the Sky win the first of two road tests in Seattle

Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA single-season record for consecutive double-doubles to 12 to help the Chicago sky beat the Seattle Storm 88-84 Friday night.

Carter shot 15 for 24 and Reese finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese, who went into the game leading the WNBA in rebounds (11.8 per game) and offensive rebounds (4.8), made 8 of 13 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — including 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds.uding 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds.

Reese’s 12 straight double-doubles tied Candace Parker’s WNBA-record streak that spanned the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Reese hit a 3-pointer that gave Chicago (8-11) a 78-70 lead with 6:16 to play. Jewell Loyd hit a pull-up jumper and a tip-in putback to cut the deficit to four with 4 minutes remaining. Jordan Horston made a 3-pointer, followed by back-to-back baskets by Ezi Magbegor that pulled the Storm to 84-82 with 20.2 seconds left before Reese sealed it from the free-throw line.

Seattle (13-7) had previously won four straight — all by double-digit margins.

Horston led the Storm with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and Loyd 13. Magbegor also scored 13 with eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, and Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 12 points and nine assists.

Rookie center Camila Cardoso finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Chicago.

Next: vs. Seattle on Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky visits the Seattle Storm after Chennedy Carter scored 33 points in the Sky's 88-84 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 8-2 in home games. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA allowing 78.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Sky are 5-4 on the road. Chicago has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 88-84 on July 6, with Carter scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Storm.

Angel Reese is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 11.7 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).