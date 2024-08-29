'The ceiling's real high': How Velus Jones Jr. made the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster

When the dust cleared, and the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster was finalized, Velus Jones Jr. remained.

For a player that started his career as a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2022, he was on the verge of not making the roster in general in 2024.

However, Jones made the roster. He did so by taking advantage of the value he created thanks to the coaching staff.

Before the week leading up to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Jones was moved from wide receiver to running back. What came from that move is what got Jones on the final roster.

"He made it just by his efforts, and in the production he had in practice and in the preseason games," Eberflus said. "He’s going to be a guy for us that we’re going to use in multiple ways."

Jones followed through on his move to running back. In the preseason, he rushed for 158 yards on 25 carries in three games played. That finished fourth in the league in preseason rushing yards.

The NFL's preseason rushing leader was Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Trey Lance. He rushed for 168 yards on 24 carries.

The other running backs that finished in the top five in preseason rush yards – Boston Scott, Frank Gore Jr. and Emanuel Wilson – all had 33 carries or more. Wilson and Gore finished with 160 and 163 rush yards, respectively, in the preseason.

If Jones got the same amount of touches in the backfield that the rest of the preseason running back leaders had, he might have lead the league in rushing. Especially considering 111 of Jones' 158 preseason rush yards came in the preseason finale.

Jones came into training camp earning high praise from the coaching staff as a player plenty were looking to watch under the new kickoff rules. Jones didn't really show much during preseason games, returning just one kick off for 13 yards, but his special teams value in practice was well known by Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

Instead, it all came down to what Jones did on offense.

"We always knew he could play on (special) teams," Hightower said. "He showed he can play on offense. He showed he had versatility. That's where his value came from."

Joesn' move to running back has been a boon for him. He's started to carve out a niche for himself as a flex-type player the Bears can use in multiple ways. The move also got Jones into another position room, too.

Jones' running back teammates see the energy, toughness and speed he brings.

"I'm glad that he's in the room, funniest guy on the team," Swift said. "The ceiling's real high."

Jones making the 53-man roster was just the first step for him. Now, it gives him a chance to show his value when the lights are on and the games matter. He has to start producing on the field.

It goes beyond just yards and touchdowns. Jones needs to show he can take care of the football on special teams. The start of his NFL career was plagued by ball security, as he had three fumbles during his rookie year.

Jones was also the third running back to touch the ball in the preseason finale against the Chiefs, behind Travis Homer and Ian Wheeler. Homer made the roster; Wheeler went to injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Would Jones have made the 53-man roster had Wheeler not suffered his injury? There's no way to know that.

What is known is Jones' new-found offensive value is what vaulted him to a roster spot. It all culminated to a productive summer for Jones.

"Velus had a really good camp," Hightower said.