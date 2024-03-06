Central Michigan defeats Northern Illinois 69-63

Derrick Butler scored 24 points to help Central Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 69-63 on Tuesday night.

Butler shot 8 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Chippewas (17-13, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Paul McMillan IV scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Cayden Vasko went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (10-20, 4-13) were led in scoring by Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Northern Illinois also got 12 points and four assists from David Coit. Will Lovings-Watts also had 11 points.

Central Michigan went into halftime leading Northern Illinois 32-28. Butler scored 10 points in the half. Butler scored 14 second-half points.