Chicago's own Alek Thomas emerges as postseason star for Arizona Diamondbacks in World Series

For any Chicagoans wondering who to root for in the World Series, we have your answer if you want to cheer on a local hero.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' top home run hitter this post season is none other than a 2018 graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Alek Thomas.

Among Thomas's four post-season home runs: a game-tying pinch-hit home run in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Phillies. The 23-year-old centerfielder is emerging as a star this postseason for the Diamondbacks.

"It's easy to root for Alek," said Mount Carmel baseball coach Brian Hurry, who coached Thomas for four years. "He's the best player that I've ever coached, but in all honesty, he's a better person."

Hurry remembers Alek working hard in the weight room at 6 a.m. before school, and calls him "the total package" for his athleticism, baseball acumen, and maturity.

"I'm obviously really pulling hard for him and really proud of him," said Hurry.

Coach Hurry said it's extra special to see Alek thriving, especially after getting sent down to the minors for about a month this past May.

"He's a great kid. He's worked hard to get where he's at, and I think a lot of Chicagoans can relate to Alek in all the adversity he's worked hard to overcome to find himself in this position, and let's go Diamondbacks," he said.

Game 1 of the World Series airs on FOX 32 Chicago on Friday night. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.