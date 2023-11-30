Chicago-area youth football players' dream Super Bowl trip comes true after money setback

The Super Bowl journey for some young Chicago athletes got underway at Midway Airport on Thursday.

Following Wednesday's heartbreaking situation involving two youth football players from the Dixmoor Vikings, whose car broke down, which led to over $1,500 meant for the trip to the championship game in Florida to go missing, a nonprofit organization has stepped in to help.

Larry’s Red Bandana Society, named after Larry Cariato, who believed in empowering youth through sports, donated $5,000 to help the teams, and the Village of Dixmoor matched the donation, resulting in a total of $10,000 to support the kids.

Over 30 youth football players were departing for Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night, with another group set to leave on Friday.