Chicago Bears to kick off 2024 NFL preseason with Hall of Fame Game against Houston

The Chicago Bears will take on the Houston Texans in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game to kick off NFL preseason.

The game is scheduled to take place during Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bears legends Steve McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Pepper will be inducted as members of the Class of 2024 following the game, on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The matchup and the ceremony will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the city where the League was born.

Tickets for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET Friday, April 12. Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.

The Bears, winners of five of their last eight games in 2023, will be designated as the home team. They will use the bench on the south sideline of the stadium. The Texans, who reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023 after winning the AFC South, will be the visitors and use the bench on the north sideline.

"This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024," Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. "Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise’s first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and Enshrinement Weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame could not be any more excited about this year’s matchup – and this year’s class."

This will be the Bears’ sixth trip to Canton, with their most recent in 2018. The Texans’ lone appearance in the Hall of Fame Game came in 2002, before the franchise’s inaugural season.