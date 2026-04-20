The Chicago Bears' 2026 mantra holds strong as the offseason program begins

Cole Kmet has to give his admirers a reality check sometimes.

The Chicago Bears tight end often has people still in disbelief that he scored the game-tying touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the final minute of the NFC Divisional Round.

Kmet has no issue setting them straight.

"I've seen it a few times," Kmet said. "I have to remind people we lost the freakin' game."

That's part of the message that took shape at Halas Hall on Monday. The new league year has begun, and the NFL Draft commences in a few short days.

The message coach Ben Johnson has said all offseason long has taken shape as the new wave of Bears' draftees will soon enter the building.

What they're saying:

Kmet entered the offseason after the loss to the Rams, and soon the mentality that's spread over Halas Hall took hold with him and everyone else.

"Last year is over with," Kmet said.

Johnson has said this before at the NFL Combine and elsewhere: It's a new year. Everyone has the same record, and the Bears are no longer the surprise of the league.

They're reigning NFC North champions, and this means they'll be the hunted instead of the hunters.

"The reality of the NFL is there are seven to nine new playoff teams every year," Kmet said. "This league, they want parity and they get their parity. We see that year-to-year. We’re not excused from that."

As this messaging takes hold, it'll only grow as the Bears head into the offseason program.

OTAs and minicamps will help shape the team that goes into training camp. While last year's team has come and gone, the 2026 roster has a chance to shape itself around that message as it vies to become its own team. Not one that's living off of the 2025 team's accomplishments.

The goal, however, remains the same.

"We’re looking to not only get back to where we were last year with the chance to go to the NFC Championship game, but to exceed that and go win the Super Bowl," Kmet said.

The other side:

The Bears went from worst-to-first in the North and won a playoff game. After that game, the Bears' somber locker room offered the reminder that the 2025 roster would never have a chance to play with each other again.

That rang true in free agency. The Bears' secondary had a massive overhaul. Both starting safeties in Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard left, as did cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Whoever the Bears signed would have to understand where the Bears are as a team and how they'd fit into a playoff team looking to take the next step.

The Bears' new safety Coby Bryant has an understanding of what he needs to be for the team. He's not replacing Byard.

"They signed Coby Bryant," he said. "I just have to be me."

Bryant is in Chicago starting a new chapter. The No. 8 he wore in Seattle is currently in use in Chicago – that's Cairo Santos' number – so he decided to wear No. 2 instead.

It's his way of creating his own legacy, he said. That legacy will include leadership, which is a big reason why the Bears' coaching staff zeroed in on him.

That leadership could include mentoring a young safety, should the Bears select one with a high pick in the draft. Bryant said he embraces that role, which is what he did last year with rookie safety Nick Emmanwori in Seattle.

Bryant will have the leadership role to go along with his play style, which has Bears coaching staff lauding his speed and violence already. He has a chance to be the player he wants to be in Chicago.

"I am grateful." Bryant said.