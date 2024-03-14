Chicago Bears agree to terms with center Coleman Shelton on a 1-year deal

The Chicago Bears are adding competition to their center position.

The Bears announced on Thursday they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to a one-year contract.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune first reported the move.

The Bears have already traded for interior lineman Ryan Bates this offseason. Shelton's addition would compete with Bates at center, the Tribune's Brad Biggs reported.

Shelton has been with the Los Angeles Rams for his entire career, staring in 2019 coming out of the University of Washington.

In the last three seasons, Shelton has started 32 games at center for the Rams, including starting all 17 games last season in Los Angeles.

Shelton won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021.

This offseason, the Bears have added Bates and tackle Matt Pryor.