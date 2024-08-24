Chicago Bears begin making roster cuts Saturday, moving players to IR and releasing a veteran TE

Roster cuts have begun for the Chicago Bears, as the team needs to get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday.

Those moves began with multiple injury designations and releasing a veteran tight end.

The Bears placed Ian Wheeler and Nsimba Webster on injured reserve. Both left Thursday's preseason finale with injuries. Wheeler, who was battling for a roster spot at running back, suffered an ACL injury.

Doug Coleman III was waived with an injury designation. The Bears outright waived Illinois product Keith Randolph.

Finally, the Bears terminated tight end Tommy Sweeney's contract.

More moves will follow in the coming days as the Bears get down to the 53-man roster. Players to watch are offensive weapon Velus Jones Jr. and defensive back Reddy Stewart as cut down day approaches.