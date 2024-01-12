Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson earns AP second team All-Pro honor

After a year where he asked for a new contract, asked for a trade and put forth a dominant season,Chicago Bears' cornerback Jaylon Johnson was honored for his spectacular season.

The Associated Press named Johnson to its All-Pro second team. He earned the honor alongside San Francisco's Charvarius Ward. The New York Jets' Sauce Gardner, Dallas Cowboys' Daron Bland and Kasnas City Chiefs' Trent McDuffie were named to the AP's All-Pro first-team.

Johnson entered the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. He was open about his desire for a new contract before the year began, but was candid with reporters about needing to earn that contract as opposed to just wanting it.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: Jaylon Johnson #33 of the Chicago Bears reacts in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on December 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Getty Images )

At midseason after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson reportedly asked for a trade according to ESPN. The Bears did not deal Johnson, and Johnson then finished the season strong. In 2023, he had 10 pass break ups, four interceptions and one forced fumble. This includes an interception he returned for a touchdown in the Bears' rout of the Raiders in October.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson graded as the NFL's best coverage defender in the 2023 season.

Johnson is now inline for a major payday. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is aware of this, and was asked about it during the season-wrap press conference on Wednesday. Poles said contract discussions will heat back up for Johnson after a break at the end of the season.

"We have really good communication," Poles said Wednesday. "The big thing is we’ll take a break after this season.

He then added: "Jaylon’s not going anywhere."

Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro Defense

Edge Rushers: Micah Parsons, Dallas, and Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore, and Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Linebackers: Demario Davis, New Orleans, Bobby Wagner, Seattle, and Patrick Queen, Baltimore

Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago, and Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

Slot cornerback: Taron Johnson, Buffalo

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta, and Justin Simmons, Denver