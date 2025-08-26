Chicago Bears cutdown day: Tracking the latest roster moves before the deadline

One of the most difficult days in the NFL is here. It's cutdown day, meaning the Chicago Bears will have to make their final cuts.

Here are the latest moves by the Bears as they try and slim their roster to 53 players before the Tuesday 3 p.m. deadline.

Chicago Bears roster move tracker

The Bears have made the following moves:

Zacch Pickens:

The Bears have reportedly waived 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens, according to multiple reports.

Pickens fell behind the likes of Chris Williams

Tyler Scott:

Like Pickens, Scott was a 2023 NFL Draft pick. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears waived Scott.

The Cincinnati product was in competition with Jahdae Walker and Maurice Alexander for the final wide receiver spot, should the Bears decide to keep six receivers.

Ben Johnson's updates:

Bears general manager Ryan Poles will address the media after practice around 3:05 p.m., and he'll have more answers.

But, Bears head coach Ben Johnson did offer two key updates.

First, the Bears will carry three quarterbacks on the opening day roster. Caleb Williams, Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent will all be present, even with Keenum recovering from a leg injury that kept him out of the final two preseason games.

"We will be going forward with three quarterbacks," Johnson said. "I really like the makeup, chemistry and growth."

Defensive back Jaylon Johnson will be on the opening day roster, and he'll take up a roster spot regardless if he plays or not against Minnesota. There is no plan for Johnson to open the season on the non-football injury list or the short-term injured reserve.

Johnson said the plan is for him to play Week 1, however that's still to be determined as the team inches closer to Sept. 8.