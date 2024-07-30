Chicago Bears and DJ Moore agree to four-year, $110M extension: report

The Chicago Bears and star wide receiver DJ Moore have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6 million guaranteed.

The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Moore now has had the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed, a first in NFL history for a wide receiver," Schefter posted on X.

He also added, "DJ Moore’s four-year, $110 million extension with Chicago is the largest deal in Bears franchise history."

Moore sees the WR room as friendly competition

The Bears rookies are finding ways to surprise the veterans. Rome Odunze surprised DJ Moore right away.

"I didn’t know he was that fast," Moore said.

That's a boon for Moore. He gets to play alongside that speed, as well as established star Keenan Allen.

What that does is make sure the attention is spread out. Now, team's can't just double team Moore. They need to make sure Moore, Allen and Odunze are covered.

Eberlfus then pointed out, if you blanket all the receivers, who covers tight end Cole Kmet or running back D'Andre Swift?

"That's what weapons do for you, offensively," Eberflus said. "It really balances out the defense. It makes them play true and honest, rather than tilting the field one way or the other, to a star player."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 07: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 07, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With defenses staying honest to guard all the Bears weapons, the Bears receivers will have equal chance to make as many plays as possible. First-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron knows this. The receivers do, too.

It's why there's a friendly competition among receivers to get to 1,000 yards first.

"It’s probably going to be a race to 1,000," Moore said. "I don’t know who’s going to get there first, but it’s going to be a race."