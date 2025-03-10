Chicago Bears Free Agency Tracker: Who are the top free agents and who is signing with the Bears

The new NFL league year begins on Wednesday. Before that, the NFL's legal free agency tampering window opens on Monday.

Last year, the Chicago Bears were ready for it. They inked running back D'Andre Swift quickly.

Follow along here as we track the Chicago Bears and the free agent deals they agreed to as NFL free agency begins on Monday.

Bears land a pass rusher

The Bears have gotten a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have agreed to terms with Colts defensive end Dayo Odeynigbo.

Reported terms: Three-year, $48 million contract, with $32 million guaranteed

A second QB domino falls: Ex-Bear Justin Fields is on the move

Former Bears' QB Justin Fields won four games in Pittsburgh, threw five touchdowns and ran for five more. That earned him a payday.

According to ESPN, Fields is in agreement with the New York Jets on a two-year contract worth $40 million. The deal includes $30 in guaranteed money.

Fields succeeds Aaron Rodgers.

The big domino falls: Sam Darnold signs

The biggest move the NFL was waiting for happened.

ESPN reported that Vikings QB Sam Darnold reached an agreement on a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The deal includes $55 million guaranteed.

Darnold was the first quarterback to agree to a deal in the NFL's free agency period. It sets the terms for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and more. It also means it's JJ McCarthy's team in Minnesota, now.

What's next for the Chicago Bears?

The Bears agreeing to terms with Dalman isn't exactly shocking news. The tea leaves on a marriage between Dalman and Chicago were clear at the NFL Combine.

After Dalman, the Bears' need list shrinks but still looms. The priority list now goes:

Adding a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Adding a No. 3 wide receiver behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Adding depth on the offensive line.

Bears agree to terms with Drew Dalman

The Bears have reached an agreement with former Falcons center Drew Dalman, according to ESPN.

Reported terms: three years, $42 million, $28 million guaranteed.

What the Bears have done so far

Bears sign TE Durham Smythe

The Bears have reportedly signed former Dolphins tight end and Notre Dame alum Durham Smythe in a move that added depth to the Bears' tight end room behind Cole Kmet.

Bears extend Josh Blackwell

Blackwell, one of the Bears' dependable special teams aces and key reserve in its defensive backfield, was set to be a restricted free agent. The Bears made sure he stayed in Chicago.

Free agents to know for the Chicago Bears

