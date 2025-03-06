Chicago Bears announce extension for special teams standout
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears signed veteran defensive back Josh Blackwell to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Blackwell, who joined the Bears in 2022, has played in 43 career games with Chicago, making a significant impact on special teams.
Green Bay game hero
Dig deeper:
Blackwell's most memorable moment for Bears fans came in the Week 18 win over Green Bay. He returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown, marking the first punt return touchdown by a Bears player since 2021. The return was tied for the third-longest in Bears history in the modern era.
Blackwell has totaled 22 special teams tackles over the past three seasons, the most by any Bears player during that span. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games.
Blackwell played his college ball at Duke and entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with Chicago.
Offseason Chicago Bears trades
Big picture view:
The Bears are coming off two big trades to solidify the interior of the offensive line.
They acquired Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams and Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs. Thuney was a first-team All-Pro the last two seasons. The Bears acquired him from Kansas City for a Day 3 NFL draft pick.
Jackson had his best years with the Detroit Lions alongside now-Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Bears.