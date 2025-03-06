Chicago Bears announce extension for special teams standout

article

The Brief Josh Blackwell signed a two-year extension with the Bears after excelling on special teams since 2022. He led all Bears players with 22 special teams tackles over the last three seasons. His standout moment came in Week 18, when he returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown in a win over Green Bay.



The Chicago Bears signed veteran defensive back Josh Blackwell to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Blackwell, who joined the Bears in 2022, has played in 43 career games with Chicago, making a significant impact on special teams.

Green Bay game hero

Dig deeper:

Blackwell's most memorable moment for Bears fans came in the Week 18 win over Green Bay. He returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown, marking the first punt return touchdown by a Bears player since 2021. The return was tied for the third-longest in Bears history in the modern era.

Blackwell has totaled 22 special teams tackles over the past three seasons, the most by any Bears player during that span. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games.

RELATED: Free agent names to know for the Chicago Bears when the new league year begins

Blackwell played his college ball at Duke and entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with Chicago.

Offseason Chicago Bears trades

Big picture view:

The Bears are coming off two big trades to solidify the interior of the offensive line.

They acquired Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams and Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs. Thuney was a first-team All-Pro the last two seasons. The Bears acquired him from Kansas City for a Day 3 NFL draft pick.

Jackson had his best years with the Detroit Lions alongside now-Bears head coach Ben Johnson.