Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve 'Mongo' McMichael being moved to hospice care

The Brief Chicago Bears Hall of Fame player Steve "Mongo" McMichael is being moved to hospice care. The Bears fan favorite was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.



Chicago Bears Hall of Fame defensive lineman and franchise favorite Steve "Mongo" McMichael is being moved to hospice care.

What we know

McMichael is in the advanced stages of ALS. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

McMichael will be moved to hospice care on Wednesday.

"As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon," Misty McMichael, Steve's wife, told FOX 32 Chicago. "He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU at Silver Cross."

Pro Football Hall of Famer: ‘Steve Mongo’ McMichael

McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, marking an overdue honor for one of the most beloved Bears in franchise history.

The 67-year-old McMichael was part of a seven-member class that included former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers.

He played 15 years in the NFL, 13 with Chicago. McMichael had nicknames like "Ming" and "Ming the Merciless" during his career, but none stuck like "Mongo."

Misty attended the Hall of Fame ceremony and accepted the jacket on her husband's behalf, while the Hall of Fame made a special exception and traveled to the McMichael home in Homer Glen to present Steve with his Hall of Fame jacket.

"ALS attacks the organs and has attacked all his organs except his heart," Misty said. "His heart is perfect."