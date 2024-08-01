Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael's Hall of Fame dream comes true this weekend

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael's dream of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is coming true this weekend.

An outpouring of love from family, friends and fans was on display in Lake View Thursday night at the Butcher's Tap, where they were having a watch party for the Hall of Fame game between the Bears and the Houston Texans.

Dedicated wife, caretaker and lifelong cheerleader Misty MicMichael proudly took the field for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game on behalf of her husband, Steve.

He finally fulfilled his lifelong wish as he battles Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"It literally has kept Steve alive and he's, he asked for this a couple of years ago, started that letter-writing campaign. The fans have done this for him," said Steve's agent, Betsy Sheperd.

She and Team Mongo also held an ALS United Chicago fundraiser at the Butcher's Tap, where items signed by players like Cole Kmet, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze were raffled off.

Mongo, a part of the '85 winning Bears, will be the seventh Monster of the Midway to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Former Chicago Tribune sports writer Fred Mitchell said through the years, he's interviewed Mongo's former teammates.

"They advocated for him and said that what he was able to do up front on the defensive line made their jobs easier, as linebackers and defensive backs," said Mitchell.

He said he visited Mongo two years ago before ALS stole his ability to talk and walk.

This weekend, Team Mongo, number 76, finally gets the recognition he deserves.

"Saturday, when he gets that bust, when he gets that jacket, it's gonna be just unbelievable and it's gonna push all of us Bears fans the rest of the season," said Steve's friend, Paul Iuorio.

Steve, who isn't able to make the trip to Canton, will have his Hall of Fame bust presented to him in-person at home.