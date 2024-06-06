Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears to host Cincinnati Bengals in joint practice

June 6, 2024
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears are welcoming an AFC North team to Halas Hall during training camp.

On Thursday, the Bears announced they will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Halas Hall on Thursday, Aug. 15. 

It will be for just one practice.

"We are looking forward to hosting the Bengals here at Halas Hall for a practice prior to our preseason game," Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus said. "We have a great respect for their organization, led by Coach Taylor. I’m excited about having the opportunity for us to compete, as well as the challenge that the practice presents to our team, as we get ready for the season."

Last season, the Bears held a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

The joint practice will happen two days before the Bears and Bengals play their preseason game at Soldier Field on August 17.

"Those are always good tests," Bears linebacker TJ Edwards said. "We're excited about it. It's not having to travel, too."

