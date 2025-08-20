Chicago Bears ink backup QB Tyson Bagent to extension

The Chicago Bears have locked up a key part of their quarterback room behind Caleb Williams.

Tyson Bagent has signed a two-year extension with the Bears, his agency Key Player Management Group confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago. This will tie Bagent to the Bears until the end of the 2027 season.

What we know:

Bagent's two-year extension is worth $10 million, according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport also reported Bagent's deal has a max value of $16M when including all the deal incentives. CHGO first reported the news of Bagent's extension.

This keeps Bagent in Chicago during an offseason where trade rumors have circulated around stars like Trey Hendrickson and during a time when quarterback needy teams could have inquired about a player like Bagent who has NFL starting experience and has acclimated very well to the Bears' new offensive scheme under head coach Ben Johnson.

"I've really been blown away by his approach," Johnson said. "The people in the building already have a high opinion of him."

Recently, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in radio interview that Bagent was the hardest-working player on the team.

"It means the world. That is the best compliment I can think of receiving," Bagent said. "It allows me to come into the office with as much confidence as I could possibly have. As long as I can feel like that and continue to work as hard as I can. The harder I work the luckier I get. Just trying to keep that thing going."

By the numbers:

Bagent was an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University in the 2023 NFL Draft, and signed with the Bears. In his rookie year, he started four games and earned a 2-2 record with wins over the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

In his career, Bagent has thrown for 870 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. In Sunday's win over the Bills, Bagent completed 13 of his 22 passes for 196 and a touchdown.

Bagent had a good showing against the Bills in a nationally televised preseason game. However, he also understands he's the second on the depth chart as long as Caleb Williams is healthy.

"I’m not really trying to do that," Bagent said Sunday. "Like I stated previously, if everything goes well this year this is it. I’ll be watching a lot of football this year, 18 will go out there and do his thing. This means the world to me, this is my life’s work being put into work right here in front of everybody. It means a lot to me. But I’m really just trying to get better myself day in and day out. Bank as many reps as possible and be as ready as I can be for the long season that is coming."