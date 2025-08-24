Chicago Bears make first roster moves ahead of Tuesday's cutdown deadline

The NFL's roster cutdown deadline is on Tuesday, and the Chicago Bears have begun cutting down their roster.

The team made seven moves on Sunday afternoon, including one that was expected.

All NFL teams need to have an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Bears, as expected, have placed defensive back Terell Smith on injured reserve after he suffered an injury during the preseason game vs. Buffalo.

The Bears also announced the team has waived:

LB Swayze Bozeman

OL Chris Glaser

TE Thomas Gordon

DB Mark Perry

WR Samori Toure

DB Jeremiah Walker

These players played sparingly in the three preseason games, and were overshadowed by other players who took the spotlight when it was available.

What we don't know:

There still need to be a handful of moves to make before the Bears have their initial 53-man roster. Those moves come with a handful of decisions.

Do the Bears move on from defensive linemen Zacch Pickens and wide receiver Tyler Scott, who were both 2023 NFL Draft picks? What happens with 2024 third-round selection Kiran Amegadije? Do Austin Booker, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer begin the season on injured reserve after missing the last week of training camp?

These decisions all lead to determining what the Bears' Week 1 roster will be, and the health of the running back room leads the way here. Last season, the NFL tweaked the injured reserve rules, which allows teams to place two players on short-term injured reserve as they make roster cuts.

Will Booker, Johnson or another player land there?

We'll find out in the coming days.