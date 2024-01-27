Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears name Eric Washington defensive coordinator

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears have hired Eric Washington as the team's new defensive coordinator. 

Washington began his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 2008. He returns to Chicago after the last four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. 

"My family and I are beyond excited to be returning to the Chicago Bears," said Washington. "It is humbling to have the opportunity to contribute to one of the most esteemed sports organizations in the world! I thank God and I appreciate Coach Eberflus, the Bears front office, and the McCaskey family for entrusting me with this responsibility."

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 as their defensive line coach before he was promoted to the senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach. In 2023, he was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Defensive Coordinator for Carolina Panthers Eric Washington on the field during the first quarter in the game against Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Caroli

Expand

Buffalo's defense ranked first in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.0) for the first time in franchise history in 2021 under Washington. 

"We are excited to announce that Eric Washington will be joining our team as the defensive coordinator," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "He is a great communicator with elite leadership skills and he will enhance our current defensive staff. His track record speaks for itself with coordinator experience as well as expertise in the area of defensive line. I want to thank the other outstanding candidates that applied for this position."

Prior to arriving in Buffalo, Washington spent nine seasons (2011-19) with the Carolina Panthers in various roles. 

Washington began coaching in 1997 at Texas A&M. 