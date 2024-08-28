Chicago Bears practice squad: Here's who will stick around Halas Hall

Roster cutdown day is a tough day for players and general managers across the league, let alone for the Chicago Bears.

Bears linebacker TJ Edwards knows this as a guy who made the Philadelphia Eagles roster as an undrafted free agent.

"I have a soft spot for those undrafted guys," Edwards said.

This year, it was tough for an undrafted player to crack the Bears' 53-man roster. General manager Ryan Poles has spent the past two seasons stripping the Bears' roster down to the studs and building it back up.

The players who have been here for the long haul see it, and understand.

"I like what I see all around," tight end Cole Kmet said.

The Bears were not done, however. They still have to piece together their practice squad.

Here's who the Bears are bringing on to their practice squad, according to the Bears.

Chicago Bears practice squad additions

LB Micah Baskerville

OL Theo Benedet

TE Stephen Carlson

DL Byron Cowart

OL Jake Curhan

WR Collin Johnson

DB Quindell Johnson

LB Carl Jones

DL Jamree Kromah

DL Dashaun Mallory

DB Tarvarius Moore

QB Austin Reed

DB Reddy Steward

DB Ro Torrence

The Bears would have liked to retain tight end Brenden Bates, but the New York Jets claimed him off waivers.

Reed, who became a fan favorite during the Bears' stint on Hard Knocks, will rejoin the team. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was complimentary of Reed, saying he performed well in the Bears' preseason games and was engaging in the quarterback room.