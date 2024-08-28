Chicago Bears practice squad: Here's who will stick around Halas Hall
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Roster cutdown day is a tough day for players and general managers across the league, let alone for the Chicago Bears.
Bears linebacker TJ Edwards knows this as a guy who made the Philadelphia Eagles roster as an undrafted free agent.
"I have a soft spot for those undrafted guys," Edwards said.
This year, it was tough for an undrafted player to crack the Bears' 53-man roster. General manager Ryan Poles has spent the past two seasons stripping the Bears' roster down to the studs and building it back up.
The players who have been here for the long haul see it, and understand.
"I like what I see all around," tight end Cole Kmet said.
The Bears were not done, however. They still have to piece together their practice squad.
Here's who the Bears are bringing on to their practice squad, according to the Bears.
Chicago Bears practice squad additions
LB Micah Baskerville
OL Theo Benedet
TE Stephen Carlson
DL Byron Cowart
OL Jake Curhan
WR Collin Johnson
DB Quindell Johnson
LB Carl Jones
DL Jamree Kromah
DL Dashaun Mallory
DB Tarvarius Moore
QB Austin Reed
DB Reddy Steward
DB Ro Torrence
The Bears would have liked to retain tight end Brenden Bates, but the New York Jets claimed him off waivers.
Reed, who became a fan favorite during the Bears' stint on Hard Knocks, will rejoin the team. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was complimentary of Reed, saying he performed well in the Bears' preseason games and was engaging in the quarterback room.