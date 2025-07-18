Chicago Bears reportedly agree to terms with Luther Burden, finalize contracts with 2025 draft class

The Chicago Bears have finally signed their entire 2025 NFL Draft Class.

What we know:

The Bears, according to reports, reached an agreement today with second-round pick and wide receiver Luther Burden III.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burden's contract is a fully guaranteed, $10.965 million contract. This is the first time in NFL history that the 39th overall pick has secured a fully guaranteed deal.

The backstory:

There was a reason for the lack of second-round signings.

When Carson Schwesinger, the No. 33 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, and Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 overall pick by the Houston Texans, signed their deals, both were given fully guaranteed contracts with their respective teams.

That was the first under the newest NFL collective bargaining agreement a second-round pick was given a fully guaranteed contract, and that led to other second-rounders asking for similar deals. Soon, the NFL had a standoff.

The biggest domino fell Wednesday evening when Alfred Collins, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, agreed to a four-year, $10.3 million deal with the 49ers. The deal included over $9 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What's next:

After that agreement, the Bears agreed to terms with second-round picks Shemar Turner and Ozzy Trapilo on Thursday. Now, the Bears' entire 2025 draft class will have deals and will be able to report to training camp.

The Bears rookies and quarterbacks will report this weekend, and camp will officially open on Tuesday.