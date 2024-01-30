Chicago Bears reportedly hire Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach

The Chicago Bears are filling out their offensive staff, and have picked a coach their top receiver is familiar with.

The Bears have hired Chris Beatty as their wide receivers coach, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported Tuesday morning. Beatty spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beatty fills the role former receivers coach Tyke Tolbert vacated when the team fired him three days after the season ended along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Beatty brings over 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. However, he spent three of those years at Maryland coaching wide receivers where he helped develop current Bears top receiver DJ Moore.

The list of receivers Beatty developed goes well past Moore, though.

Beatty had a hand in coaching Stedman Baily and Tavon Austin at West Virginia, Jordan Matthews at Vanderbilt and Jared Abbrederis at Wisconsin. At the high school level, Beatty coached a young Percy Harvin at Landstown High School.

With the Chargers, Beatty made an immediate impact in his first season coaching Mike Williams to a 1,146-yard season in 2021. Beatty also had a hand in Keenan Allen's resurgence. Allen has had two 100-yard receiving seasons in the three years Beatty was in Los Angeles.

Beatty will now have a chance to reunite with Moore, while also having his chance to develop second-year receiver Tyler Scott. If the Bears decide to draft a receiver at No. 9 overall, Beatty will have his hand in that player's development from the start.