Chicago Bears reportedly won't tender Lake Zurich native and LB Jack Sanborn: What it means

The Chicago Bears won't extend a tender to a local product who earned a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

The Bears will not tender restricted free agent Jack Sanborn, a Lake Zurich native, which makes him a free agent, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Can Jack Sanborn still return to the Bears?

Sanborn could still return to the Bears if he re-signs with the team this offseason. However, without the tender he becomes an unrestricted free agent meaning he'll have a chance to test the open market.

The lowest tender a restricted free agent can sign for the 2025 season is $3.263 million.

Sanborn appeared in 48 games and made 19 starts for the Bears over the last three seasons. In those 48 games, Sanborn totaled 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery after earning a roster spot as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

In 2023, Sanborn started 10 games. That number fell to six in 2024.

The Bears recently changed from Matt Eberflus' defense to Dennis Allen's defense, which promised an aggressive style of defense under the 4-3 alignment with a Cover-2 base.

"We want to be an attacking aggressive style of defense," Allen said on Jan. 30.

"We want to take the fight to the offense and not let the offense dictate the tempo to us. We're going to be aggressive. We're going to challenge everything. We're going to play the game the right way."

It remains to be seen what other changes might come with Allen now calling the defensive plays. The Bears have already released defensive end DeMarcus Walker in a move that saved $5 million in cap space and created more of a need for a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat.

Sanborn wasn't a star player, nor did he command a high salary, but he was a rotational piece who played well in a limited capacity next to fellow linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards.

Sanborn has earned the right to test the market. An argument could be made Sanborn has more than earned a second contract in Chicago.

Without a tender, the Bears could re-sign Sanborn at a price lower than the $3.263 million. It's fair to argue he's earned more than that.