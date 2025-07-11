Chicago Bears, GM Ryan Poles agree to five-year contract extension: report

The Brief The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension. Poles is now under contract through the 2029 season. The extension matches the five-year deal of new head coach Ben Johnson.



The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have agreed to a contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2029 season, according to a report.

What we know:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X that the Bears reached an agreement with Poles on a five-year extension. He previously had two years left on his contract.

The move means the Bears now have both Poles and new head coach Ben Johnson signed for the same five-year window.

Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles.

What we don't know:

The team has not released financial terms of Poles’ extension or shared any official statement yet.

What's next:

With Poles and Johnson under contract through 2029, the Bears are positioned to build long-term stability as they prepare for the upcoming season with quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm for his second year.