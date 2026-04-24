Chicago Bears select Logan Jones in 2026 NFL Draft: What it means for the Bears

The Chicago Bears added to their offensive line with the No. 57 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And they took one of the best centers in America in doing so.

What we know:

With the No. 57 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Iowa center Logan Jones.

Jones spent six years at Iowa. He was the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation's top center after the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones was a First-team Associated Press All-American and a First-team All-Big Ten player. He led Iowa in winning the Joe Moore Award, which honors the nation's top offensive line.

He totaled 52 games in Iowa City. He's experienced. He's the next center for the Bears.

It's easy to see why the Bears would be interested in him, too. It's a clear need after Drew Dalman retired and Garrett Bradbury is on a one-year deal.

Big picture view:

This is the selection the Bears are making to help shape the future of the offensive line.

After Dalman retired, the Bears needed a center for the future. Bradbury is under contract for one season.

Now, they draft a center who can anchor the center of the offensive line for Caleb Williams for the next few years.

Jones might be undersized at 6-foot-2 and 299 pounds, but he's technically the best center in the draft. This is an investment in the offensive line, which makes sense.

The Bears were one of the best rushing teams in the NFL last season. If the Bears want to continue that trend, they'll need to make sure they have continuity at center.

Jones started as a defensive tackle at Iowa. He transitioned to center, and became the best center in America. He credited teammates and coaches for building his game, and still feels like the best is yet to come at the next level.

"It took some time and, man, I still don’t feel like I’ve played my best football yet," Jones said. "If I really wanted this, I really got to just take it."

He'll have a year to build that talent and prepare to be the Bears' center of the future.

What they're saying:

"Undersized but highly experienced with NFL-ready technique. Jones has a dense frame and short limbs. He has impressive initial quickness and stays firm inside the framework with his hands while his feet rarely stop pressing forward. Long nose tackles with quick hands are his kryptonite at the point of attack. Iowa’s scheme limited his true pass-set count, so proving he can anchor and play with gap range will be essential. He’s operational in gap schemes but better in zone, where his athleticism mitigates his lack of length. Jones’ age, traits and center-only value could limit his suitor count, but he has the polish to help early with the right fit." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst.