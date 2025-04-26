Chicago Bears select Michigan State OL Luke Newman in sixth round of 2025 NFL Draft

After acquiring a sixth-round pick, the Chicago Bears acquired more offensive line depth.

The Bears selected Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman with pick No. 195.

He started in 49 straight games in his college career and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten after his lone season at MSU.

Newman began his college career at Holy Cross and was an FCS All-American. He started 37 straight games at the FCS level.

After the 2023 season, he considered declaring for the NFL Draft but instead entered the transfer portal. He transferred to Michigan State, where he started 12 more games for Johnathan Smith and the Spartans.

At Holy Cross, Newman was a left tackle. At Michigan State, he shifted inside to left guard.

What they're saying about Luke Newman

"Newman is quick in his pass sets to shuffle, slide and mirror while also tracking blitzers. He has the upper-body torque to dump rushers but doesn’t show the same power as a drive blocker to displace in the run game. Overall, Newman will have a tough time controlling the point of attack against long-armed defensive linemen, but his movement skills, demeanor and durability should give him a chance to stand out in an NFL training camp." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

What's next for the Bears

The Bears now have pick 233 left in the draft.

On the first two days, they selected Colston Loveland in the first round, and Luther Burden III, Ozzy Tripalo and Shemar Turner in the second round.

The Bears came into Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft needing depth at running back and defensive back. They still need a running back.

This story will be updated.