Chicago Bears send 2 to the Pro Bowl in finalized NFL 2024 Pro Bowl rosters

Two of the best defensive players on the Chicago Bears roster this season have earned postseason honors.

Defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson were named to the 2024 Pro Bowl NFC roster, according to a release from the league.

This marks a return to the Pro Bowl for the Bears after Chicago had no representatives on the 2023 roster last season. In 2022, Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant made the Pro Bowl.

This is Sweat's first career Pro Bowl. He earned the nod after leading two different teams in sacks, finishing the season with 12.5 sacks. He had 6.5 sacks with Washington and six sacks with the Bears, making him the first player in NFL history to be the season sack leader for two different teams in the same season.

He will represent the Bears, though, after coming to Chicago in a midseason trade with the Commanders.

This is Johnson's second postseason accolade this offseason and his first Pro Bowl. He came into the 2023 season vying for a new contract and asked for the Bears to trade him mid-season. The Bears kept Johnson, who finished the year with four interceptions and 10 pass deflections. That earned Johnson a second-team all-pro nod.

The Bears are expected to resign Johnson, who is an unrestricted free agent in the new league year, after Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said Johnson is "not going to go anywhere" on Jan. 10.

Both Sweat and Johnson will play for the NFC, which former Giants quarterback Eli Manning will coach. Former Bronco and Cowboy Demarcus Ware will serve as the NFC's defensive coordinator. Keenan McCardell is the NFC's offensive coordinator.

On the other sideline, Peyton Manning is the AFC's head coach, with Ray Lewis and Wes Welker as defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator, respectively.