Chicago Bears to sign DE Dayo Odeynigbo: What it means for the Bears

After making a massive move on the offensive line, the Chicago Bears have beefed up their defensive trenches in NFL free agency.

Here's what adding an edge rusher means for the Chicago Bears.

Bears to sign Dayo Odeynigbo

The Bears are adding former Indianapolis Colts' defensive end Dayo Odeynigbo on a three-year deal worth $48 million, with $32 million of that money guaranteed.

Odeynigbo is a four-year NFL veteran who played in 61 games for the Colts and started 19 games. In his Colts tenure, Odeynigbo recorded 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 46 quarterback hits.

He was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. In the 2024 seasons, Odeynigbo was asked to do more in his fourth season in the NFL. According to NFL.com, Odeynigbo led the Colts with 50 quarterback pressures.

NFL.com also noted that Odeynigbo is one of just six players with 30-plus QB hits and fewer than 20 starts over the past two seasons.

Odeynigbo was due and now has a chance to shine on a defense with an aggressive coordinator and star pass rusher already in place.

Dayo Odeyingbo #54 of the Indianapolis Colts

What Dayo Odeynigbo's signing means for the Chicago Bears

Getting Drew Dalman was a good start for the Bears in free agency on Monday. Adding Odeynigbo was another step in the right direction.

After letting Darrell Taylor walk and releasing DeMarcus Walker, the Bears needed to add a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat and invested in a pass rusher who excelled at hurrying the quarterback.

Odeynigbo started a career-high 14 games in 2024, and had three sacks after having eight sacks in 2023 and five sacks in 2022. Although the sack numbers fell in 2024, he hit opposing quarterbacks 17 times.

Odeynigbo isn't the biggest pass-rushing name on the market. That title belongs to Josh Sweat after his 2.5 sack performance in Super Bowl LIX that helped lead to a win over the Chiefs.

Josh Sweat was in line for a massive payday and got it. The Arizona Cardinals signed him to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million and $41 million guaranteed. That price was too rich for the Bears, and rightfully so. The Bears already have a premiere pass rusher named Sweat. The team is paying Montez to be their premiere pass rusher.

In opting for Odeynigbo, the Bears chose to fill a need with a young and productive player who could impact the passing game. It also leaves the door open to spend the No. 10 overall pick on another pass rusher.