Drew Dalman to sign with the Chicago Bears: What it means for the Bears in free agency

Nearly a half-hour into the start of NFL free agency, the Chicago Bears addressed the biggest need remaining on their offensive line.

The Bears have a reported deal in place with the top free agent center available. Here's what it means for the Bears.

Bears to add Drew Dalman

The Bears wasted no time.

According to ESPN on Monday morning, the Bears have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent center Drew Dalman.

Dalman to the Bears was a tidbit all over the tea leaves in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. Dalman was arguably the best offensive lineman available in NFL free agency after the Chiefs applied the franchise tag to Trey Smith.

The Bears' agreed contract with Dalman is a reported three-year deal worth $42 million with $28 million guaranteed. This makes Dalman the second-highest-paid center in the NFL.

The risk involved with the move is that Dalman only played nine games last season. Plus, the Bears are committing $28 million to a player who has never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team after three seasons as the starting center in Atlanta.

Center was the biggest need the Bears had remaining and Bears' general manager Ryan Poles took care of it right away.

What it means for the Chicago Bears

The Bears' offensive line overhaul is nearly complete.

In Week 18, the Chicago Bears' starting offensive line was: LT Larry Borom, LG Jake Curhan, C Coleman Shelton, RG Matt Pryor and RT Darnell Wright. Wright is the only full-time starter that will carry over from that lineup to the 2025 Bears season.

Now, the Bears' offensive line combination could look like:

Left tackle Braxton Jones

Guard Joe Thuney

Center Drew Dalman

Guard Jonah Jackson

Right tackle Darnell Wright

The Bears' offensive line configuration is still to be determined. Thuney and Jackson could play either guard position. The only things truly set in stone are Wright and Jones at the tackle positions.

However, the Bears' efforts to re-do the offensive line have paid off handsomely. Dalman's presence will solidify the Bears' center position for the first time since Cody Whitehair held down the position. The Bears tried Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher and Shelton at center and had little to no avail.

Pursuing and landing Dalman is a sign the Bears are committed to ensuring their offensive line won't be the weakest link in their offense going into 2025.

What's next for the Chicago Bears

Coming to terms with Dalman means the Bears can shift their focus elsewhere in free agency.

The Bears still need a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. They could also use a No. 3 wide receiver, assuming Keenan Allen opts to return to Los Angeles. They need offensive line depth now they've remade their offensive line.

The Bears can shift their focus to those positions in free agency now. Signing Dalman was a necessary move for the Bears to officially finish their offensive line makeover.