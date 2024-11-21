Chicago Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower on field goal block: 'that starts and ends with me'

The Chicago Bears special teams unit has been under the microscope since Sunday.

It's not surprising why, as a field goal stood in the way of the Bears' first win over Green Bay since 2018.

The kick was blocked. The Bears lost 20-19 on Sunday. On Thursday, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower took responsibility for that play in a stern press conference.

"For any success or any failure of any field goal, it starts with the protection, the operation and the execution," Hightower said. "When those things are right, you have a successful field goal. When those things are wrong, your field goal isn't what you want it to be. And that starts and ends with me."

It was a stern moment for the impassioned coordinator who has never shied away from taking accountability for his unit.

In a new era where the NFL implemented its new kickoff rules, Hightower has taken the time to explain the process of learning the new rules and the learning curves that come with.

With Sunday's blocked field goal, Hightower assessed that moment where the push up front needs to be stronger.

"We just got to get it so our technique more quickly and more violent," Hightower said. "That's what needs to happen to firm it up there. And I'm looking forward to our guys responding this week and getting that done."

The Bears did submit the blocked field goal to the league. They wanted to highlight the extra contact with long snapper Scott Daly, which is against NFL rules.

The rules in place by the league prohibits defenders from making contact with the long snapper when his head is down immediately after the snap.

The Bears were supposed to hear back from the league on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus said. Hightower, when asked if he had heard, deferred on answering the question to Eberflus.

To him, it didn't matter what the league said.

"That's really not for me to speak to," Hightower said. "Quite honestly, it doesn't change the result."

In the moments and days that followed the blocked kick, there were more pieces of information that came to light.

First, it was reported the Packers said they knew Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicks on a lower angle on longer kicks. Second was Eberflus defending the decision to stick with a 46-yard field goal instead of getting closer for an easier attempt.

More comes to light, but Hightower was clear on Thursday. All of that does not matter. What's left is the accountability which he took full responsibility for.

"When they call field goal, it's my job as a coach to get that executed," Hightower said. "Period."