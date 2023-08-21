Bears legend Steve McMichael awaits Hall of Fame fate amid ALS battle

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael will find out Tuesday whether he advances in consideration for the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

McMichael – also known as ‘Mongo' – is one of 12 finalists to earn a nomination through a Senior Committee, which evaluates players and can send up to three names to electors.

Supporters of McMichael's have been pushing for his name to move forward due to his deteriorating health.

In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease – or ALS – a progressive nervous system disease.