Chicago Bears superfan who had season tickets for 75 years dies at 106

Paying tribute to an ultimate fan who spent decades cheering at Soldier Field. Seven decades to be exact. He held season tickets for 75 years.

Don Savage was truly the superfan of superfans and had Chicago Bears season tickets since 1948.

His daughters say his love for the team knew no bounds. They say even if he had a wedding to go to, he'd bring a radio along so he wouldn't miss anything.

Savage served as head usher at Queen of All Saints for more than 50 years and was a legendary 16-inch softball player as well, inducted into the 16" Softball Hall of Fame in 2014.

A Chicago sports fanatic, he was remembered on Friday by friends, family, and even Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

"My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Don was the head usher at Queen of All Saints for 50 years. One of our most loyal Bears fans, so just a special shout out to him and his family," said Eberflus.

Peggy Schumacher is Savage's youngest daughter.

"He was really the glue that kept everyone together. For every event. He just made everything happen with neighbors, friends, and family," she said.

Bears owner George McCaskey said in a statement that Savage's loyalty to the Bears was legendary, that the team is grateful for his allegiance, and that he will be missed.

Savage was 106 years old.