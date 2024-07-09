Chicago Bears training camp tickets open to public

Tickets to the Chicago Bears training camp practices were made available to the public Tuesday morning.

The free mobile tickets for nine open practices can be secured by registering at ChicagoBears.com/Camp. Tickets will give fans access to practices at Halas Hall in Lake Forest along with photo and autograph opportunities after each practice.

Games, activities and, of course, Staley Da Bear will be on-hand for the full Chicago Bears experience. Local vendors will also be present for food and beverage options.

The nine public practices of the 2024 EGO Outdoor Power Equipment Chicago Bears Training Camp will take place on the following days:

July 26

July 27

July 30

August 4

August 6

August 7

August 13

August 14

August 15

All seating and observation zones will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The training camp also has a clear-bag policy in effect for fans.

Free parking will be available at Hawthorn Townline Road in Vernon Hills, where shuttle buses will take fans with tickets to Halas Hall.

The Bears training camp is also sponsored by Alta Equipment, Dr Pepper, PNC and Ticketmaster.

For more information on this year's training camp, head over to the Bears website.