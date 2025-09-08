Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live scores and updates from Monday Night Football and Week 1

Welcome to the regular season, Chicago Bears.

The Bears open up Year 1 under Ben Johnson and Year 2 of Caleb Williams on primetime, as Monday Night Football is in town.

Follow along for live updates from the Bears' season opener vs. the Vikings on Monday Night Football, as the Ben Johnson era gets underway.

Bears-Vikings live updates

5:53 P.M. - Vikings down two key starters

The Vikings will be without two starters on Monday night.

Tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith will be inactive Monday. Smith is a 14-year veteran and the backbone of the Vikings' defense. Darrisaw has 46 starts across his four seasons.

Full Vikings inactives list:

OT Christian Darrisaw

S Harrison Smith

DL Elijah Williams

OG Joe Huber

RB Zavier Scott

QB Max Brosner

5:45 P.M. - Bears down 3 starters vs. Vikings

The Bears' inactives list is out, and they'll officially be without three starting defensive players: linebacker TJ Edwards, nickelback Kyler Gordon and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

This will be a test for the Bears' defense, facing off against Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Full Inactives list:

DB Kyler Gordon

OL Kiran Amegadije

QB Case Keenum

LB TJ Edwards

RB Roschon Johnson

DL Shemar Turner

CB Jaylon Johnson

5:25 P.M. - Jaylon Johnson among inactives

According to FOX Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Bears All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson will not play tonight due to his groin and leg injuries.

This is a massive development for a Bears' team that's already expecting to be without linebacker T.J. Edwards.

5:00 P.M. - Pregame

The Bears will take on the Vikings soon. Pregame warmups are underway.

Inactives will be posted soon, too. Jaylon Johnson was warming up, which is a good sign for his availability tonight.

Rome Odunze primed for big Year 2

