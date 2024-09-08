Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: Live score updates from Week 1 at Soldier Field

It's time. The regular season starts today. The Chicago Bears' 2024 season kicks off.

The Caleb Williams era is here.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information from Soldier Field as the Bears host the Titans.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Live Updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Protect Caleb Williams

Keeping the rookie quarterback upright in his first regular season game is paramount. Give Caleb Williams the time and space to conduct the offense and, if he needs, the chance to create like he's known to.

2. Create pressure from all areas

The Bears' defensive line had four players on Friday's injury report. If that unit is shorthanded, then Matt Eberflus and Eric Washington will have to create that pressure elsewhere. We've seen the Bears blitz from all levels of the defense this offseason. They'll need to be successful in that endeavor on Sunday.

3. Start off on the right foot

In every facet, the Bears want to forget how Week 1 last season played out. They can do so by starting off on the right foot. The best way to do that is to execute well, play within the system they took all preseason and camp to install and trust the veteran roster general manager Ryan Poles has put together.

Chicago Bears' week in review

How small beginnings shaped Shane Waldron into the Chicago Bears' OC, and Caleb Williams' NFL tutor

Chicago Bears injury report: defensive line could be thin come Week 1

Matchup to watch: Chicago Bears receivers vs. Tennessee Titans secondary