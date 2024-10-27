Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Live scores and updates from Week 8

The Chicago Bears are back after a bye.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears and Caleb Williams take on the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Keep the momentum going

The Bears are on a three-game winning streak but a bye week stopped the momentum naturally. The Bears need to get that momentum back early.

2. Stop the run

3. Get after Jayden Daniels

The No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was labeled as week-to-week with a rib injury, but will play on Sunday. The Bears would do well to make his life miserable and test his ability to throw on the run.

Remember when…

The last time the Bears took on Washington, DJ Moore had 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a rout of the Commanders. Before that, the Bears last took on a former No. 2 overall pick in Washington when Robert Griffin III torched the Bears for 298 yards and two touchdown through the air as well as 84 rushing yards.

How to watch the Bears vs. Commanders

