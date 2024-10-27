Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Live scores and updates from Week 8

By
Published  October 27, 2024 2:32pm CDT
Bears Game Day Live: The team gives their bold predictions for Bears-Commanders

It's time for some bold predictions in Week 8. Cassie Carlson, Lou Canellis and Anthony Herron give their bold predictions for Sunday's afternoon tilt with the Commanders.

The Chicago Bears are back after a bye.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears and Caleb Williams take on the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Keep the momentum going

The Bears are on a three-game winning streak but a bye week stopped the momentum naturally. The Bears need to get that momentum back early. 

2. Stop the run

The Bears have struggled to stop the run this season, and the Jaguars have one of the best one-two punches in the league behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Making Jacksonville one-dimensional is key, especially with a short-handed secondary.

3. Get after Jayden Daniels

The No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was labeled as week-to-week with a rib injury, but will play on Sunday. The Bears would do well to make his life miserable and test his ability to throw on the run.

Remember when…

The last time the Bears took on Washington, DJ Moore had 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a rout of the Commanders. Before that, the Bears last took on a former No. 2 overall pick in Washington when Robert Griffin III torched the Bears for 298 yards and two touchdown through the air as well as 84 rushing yards.

How to watch the Bears vs. Commanders

article

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Commanders on Sunday, which the NFL deemed one of its games of the week.

Kevin Byard on the NFC North:

‘Every single game is hard to win’: Kevin Byard weighs in on Bears’ critics, reflects on London win

FOX 32's Lou Canellis goes 1-on-1 with Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard to discuss his first win in London and more.