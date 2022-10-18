Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday.

Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes.

He had the ball taken away from behind by Cameron Dantzler at the Vikings 39 following a reception on the Bears’ final drive to decide the game. He also got flagged for an illegal block from behind on a 52-yard scramble by quarterback Justin Fields, negating a touchdown. The Bears signed Smith-Marsette just before the start of the season after Minnesota cut him.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ihmir Smith-Marsette #17 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Bears 29-22. (David Berding/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Chicago signed receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

The Bears (2-4) have dropped three straight following a 12-7 loss to Washington on Thursday night. They visit New England on Monday night.