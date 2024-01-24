Chicago Blackhawks announce third contract extension in 3 weeks, extending goalie Petr Mrázek

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced the team has agreed to terms for an extension for goaltender Petr Mrázek.

The extension, announced Wednesday morning, is a two-year deal that carries a $4.25-million cap hit. Mrázek's contract was set to end after the 2024 season.

More importantly, Mrázek gives the Hawks a goalie they can trust as they continue to build the foundation around Connor Bedard and the slew of youth. This is the third veteran the Blackhawks have extended in January.

"Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back."

Mrázek came to the Hawks in a trade with Toronto in July 2022, where the Maple Leafs dealt a first-round pick with Mrázek to Chicago for a second-round pick to move his contract. Mrázek signed a three-year, $11.4 million deal with Toronto in 2021.

In the 2022-2023 season, Mrázek played in 39 games with an average of 3.66 goals allowed and a .894 save percentage.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Mrázek has appeared in 32 games and has a 12-17-1 record so far. He's improved his stats, too. This season Mrázek has a .907 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. That .907 save percentage ranks sixth among all NHL goalies who have played in 32 or more games in the 2023-2024 season.

A big reason for the improvement is because Mrázek has stayed healthy. All of the factors prove to be helpful for Chicago as the Blackhawks try and develop the two young goalies in their system.

Mrázek split time in the net with Arvid Söderblom, while Chicago also has Drew Commesso in its pipeline. Commesso is in his first season as a pro, tending for the Rockford Icehogs, while Söderblom is in his first full season in the NHL. Söderblom has struggled with a 2-14-1 record this season.

However, Mrázek has earned a short-term extension. Much like the extensions Chicago gave Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno, Mrázek can help the team develop younger players who figure to be a part of the team's long-term future. Even if Mrázek's role is to be a bridge to Söderblom and Commesso, he's proven he can be a bridge player while also playing at a productive level.