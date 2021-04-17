Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0

By Paul Harris
Blackhawks
Associated Press

DETROIT - Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which had won a season-high three straight.

